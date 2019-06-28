Athletes compete at elementary school track and field meet

By Brian Lockhart

The Dufferin Family of Schools held its annual elementary school track and field meet at Orangeville District Secondary School on Wednesday, June 19.

Competitors from around the region turned out to take part in several events.

There was a big turn-out for the long jump and the triple jump with athletes putting out a huge effort for the longest recorded distance.

In shot put, strength and technique combined to see who could get the furthest distance with the steel ball.

The track was busy all day with a constant stream of races being held on the oval

From short sprints to longer distances, athletes qualified through a series of heats to earn the right to compete in the exiting event final at the end of the day.

At the ball throw area, the goal was to see who could throw the ball the furthest.

Several hundred athletes from schools around the region took part in the day long athletic event.

