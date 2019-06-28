Jr B Northmen leading Halton Hills in playoffs

June 28, 2019

The Orangeveill Junior B Northmen are leading their first round OJBLL playoff series 2 – 0 over the Halton Hill Bulldogs.

The Northmen finished the regular season in second place in the South East division of the League with 26 points and a 13 – 7 record. Overall they finished in eighth place in the 24 team League.

The Akwesasne Indians clinched the League title going undefeated after 20 games.

Going into the first round of playoffs, the Northmen and the Bulldogs have identical records – both winning 13 games in the regular season.

Game one of their series got underway on June 20, in a game that saw the teams tied at the end of both the first and second periods.

The Northmen got the edge in the final period to leave the floor with a 9 – 8 win.

Game two was underway at the Alder Street arena in Orangeville on Monday, June 24. After going head 4 – 2 in the first period, the Northmen held onto the lead with a one goal advantage going into the third period. A big Northmen third period had the O-ville team outscoring the Bulldogs 4 -1 to end the game with a 10 – 6 win.

Game three was slated for Wednesday, June 26, in Halton Hills, with results not available at press time.

If necessary, game four of the series will return to Orangeville on Friday, June 28, for game four at the Alder Street arena. That game is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.

