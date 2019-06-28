The highway should be closed

SMALL EDITORIAL

THERE’S A SIGNIFICANT difference between the approaches taken by Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation and Dufferin County’s Public Works department when it comes to major highway construction projects.

The County’s reasonable practice, when doing such major work as the recent rebuilding and repaving of Dufferin 11 between Shelburne and the west end of Orangeville, is to close the portion of road that’s under construction and designate detour routes.

But for some reason that never seems to be the case with provincial highway projects. The option chosen for the current work on Highway 10 between Orangeville and Primrose is to erect huge electronic signs warning traffic to expect delays – delays that are extraordinarily long when the paving work is on the ridiculously narrow roadway between Camilla and Primrose, with one of the two lanes having to be closed.

Even on the four-lane Orangeville bypass, long delays can occur when two of the four lanes are closed, and during this summer’s peak traffic periods paving is still to be done on the two-lane road between Mono’s 20 and 25 Sideroads.

As we see it, that portion of the highway should be closed and the traffic detoured along 20 Sideroad and the Mono-Amaranth Townline, with Mono and Amaranth being compensated for the few days’ heavy traffic.

