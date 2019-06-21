No room for one night’s noise?

SHORT EDITORIAL

A FEW YEARS AGO, the local Canadian Cancer Society’s main annual fundraiser, Relay for Life, ran from 7 p.m. on a Friday to 7 a.m. the next morning, at the Orangeville Fairgrounds, and raised about $100,000 for cancer research.

This year, the Relay ran from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Orangeville Lions Sports Park, and raised about $5,000 less than the $28,000 target.

Obviously, the Cancer Society is still in need of your help, and the Orangeville Relay for Life web page will be open until the end of August to allow those in the community to still make a donation towards fighting back against cancer and help the Canadian Cancer Society reach the modest goal.

So what went wrong? The all-night fundraiser led to at least one complaint from a resident of the Island Lake Subdivision roughly a mile away, and there was no doubt that the Town of Mono’s noise bylaw made no allowance for a single night’s breach.

It strikes us as sad that no allowance could be made for such a worthwhile activity, which at one point seemed to be permitted in many other Canadian communities.

As appropriate as the Lions Sports Park might be for the fundraiser, it surely isn’t competition for the Fairgrounds with its virtually unlimited parking and indoor facilities in the event of bad weather.

