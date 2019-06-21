Outlaws battling hard during mid-season action

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Outlaws had an action packed weekend with three divisions on the field.

The Bantam team travelled to Toronto on Saturday, June 15, to take on the Jets at Esther Shiner Stadium.

The Outlaws left the field with a 23 – 6 win.

It was the Outlaws Bantam team’s first win of the season.

The Orangeville Junior Varsity team was up against the North Halton Crimson Tide for a home game at Westside Secondary School.

After a hard fought battle the Outlaws lost by a single goal.

The final was 27 – 20.

Varsity

The Outlaws Varsity team hosted the Vaughan Rebels on the field at Westside Secondary School on Sunday, June 16.

“The score didn’t go to well for us but I think overall we played pretty good on defence,” said Outlaws corner back Jake Spallarossa after the game. “Our offence has struggled a little bit this year but they’re bringing it together and at the end of the game we had a decent drive but we fell a little short.”

Teammate Dylan Browne said he thinks the team has good potential for the rest of the season.

“I think there’s a few things we can improve upon. We’ve got all the pieces we just have to put it together,” Dylan said. “I think we’re looking very good for the future. I’m hoping we can finish off strong and make an impact in the playoffs and I think that’s very realistic. We’ve just to see it happen and have people show up for practice.”

The Rebels got the early goals leading 18 – 0 midway in the second quarter.

The Outlaws made it to midfield at the half but time ran out before they could finish off.

Returning for the second half, the

Outlaws received the kick and went on the offensive getting some yards on a couple of good runs by Elgin Cooke.

The O-ville team made a huge gain when QB Noah Glover through a long pass to receiver Connor Guzzo to bring the squad to the 26 yard line.

After battling to the ten yard line the situation turned against the Outlaws when a pass interception in the end zone was returned for a Vaughan TD.

Back on offence the Outlaws made some solid gains including a good run by Auden Courtney.

The Outlaws went to the throwing

game late in the fourth quarter and moved deep into the Vaughan end on completed passes to Connor Guzzo and Mitchell Winsor.

They pressed hard but time ran out before they could score and the Outlaws had to settle for a 39 – 0 loss.

The Outlaws will travel to Toronto on June 22, to take on the Jets.

They return to Westside on Sunday, June 30, to host the York Lions.

The kickoff for that game is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

