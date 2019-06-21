Junior Rockies off to a good start

The Orangeville Junior Rockies are off to a good start in the junior division of the North Dufferin Baseball League’s 2019 season.

The Rockies lost their first two games of the season then rebounded with three wins in a row.

That included a convincing 11-3 win over the Mansfield Cubs and an 11 – 2 win over the Midland Twins.

A double header against the Ivy Blues over the weekend included an exciting final inning win in the first game.

After going down by two runs in the seventh inning the Rockies took their last at bat in the bottom of the inning and won the game 9-8 in a big walk-off hit that brought in three runs to clinch the game.

The League has lost one team this year in the junior division.

On Sunday, June 9, the Rockies were scheduled to play a double header against the Midland Twins. The Twins showed up short benched and were unable to field a full team for the game.

The squads mixed some players and played an exhibition game so the day wasn’t wasted and the Twins were hoping to field at team for the second game.

However they had to forfeit.

League rules stipulate that a team that forfeits two games is suspended for the rest of the season so the Twins have been dropped from the schedule.

The Rockies will play another double header this weekend when they host the Mansfield Cubs at Princess of Wales Park in Orangeville.

Game tiems are 5:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

