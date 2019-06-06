Local ALS Walk raises funds for equipment and research

June 6, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

Over 100 participants turned out to walk afive-kilometre route through the Island Lake Conservation Area during Dufferin’s annual Walk to End ALS.

The walk raises funds for ALS Canada.

Around 60 per cent of the funds are used to provide living assisting equipment for persons living with ALS while 40 per cent is used for research on the disease.

“ALS is a disease with a debilitating effect not only for the person with the disease but or the family as well, an there is no cure,” said Laurie Laxer, regional manager, ALS Canada, central west Ontario, Mississauga, and Halton. “The Walk to End ALS is our most important fundraiser to help raise much need funds for research, community-based support and equipment for clients, helping to alleviate the burden of this disease.”

ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) is a disease that causes the death of neurons controlling voluntary muscles. Once contracting the disease, most victims live between three to five years although that can vary.

This was the tenth year the Walk to End ALS has taken place in Orangeville.

“People raise money on-line or they can bring their donations today,” explained Orangeville walk coordinator, Lee Pettit. “We run around all year and pick up prizes from local businesses. We have 128 prizes here today. They were all donated by businesses in Orangeville. Funds raises – 60 per cent goes to client care. It goes to our equipment pool. It buys hospital beds, wheel chairs, and other equipment in Ontario.”

Forty per cent of the funds raised goes to ALS research. There is no cure for ALS, but the research has a goal of improving the level of symptoms in those that have the disease.

There are support groups around the country which assist those with ALS.

Readers Comments (0)