2019 RAM Rodeo coming on Father’s Day weekend

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The RAM Rodeo is returning to Orangeville this year with another weekend of wild bronco busting, bull riding, barrel racing, and exiting rodeo events at the Orangeville Fairgrounds.

The Rodeo is a stop on the RAM Rodeo tour that has events at venues around Ontario and features cowboys and cowgirls from around Ontario as well as the U.S. and even a few this year that came up from Brazil to climb on board a wild bucking horse to compete for prize money.

The Rodeo supports the Big Brothers / Big Sisters of Dufferin and District organization.

This will be the second stop on the tour this season after having the opening rodeo in Brooklin, Ontario, on Sunday, June 2.

The tour will make 15 stops over the summer and heading into fall across Ontario.

While the focus of the even will be on the rodeo itself there is all sorts of other fun activities taking place all day long.

Four Paws Flying Entertainment will bring their group of very talented canines to the main ring to put on a show.

The weekend features music, shopping, and activities for the kids.

Since it is also Fathers Day weekend, the first 50 fathers through the gate will get a free cowboy hat which will certainly help them blend into the crowd and make it a special day.

There will be a special tailgate party this year as well.

Event organizer and show host Ross Millar will once again be on his mount in the arena and keep the crowd entertained while announcing the competitors during the events.

“Two hours before the show we’re having a tailgate party and music,” Mr. Millar said. “We want to keep people entertained. We have around 150 competitors over the weekend including five from Brazil and some from the States. We’re right in the heart of horse country here so we have a lot of locals as well.”

The RAM Rodeo will take place at the Orangeville Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 15, with the Rodeo starting at 4:00 p.m., and Sunday, June 16, with a 1:00 p.m. start.

This is a rain or shine event.

Tickets are available in advance or at the door.

You can find out more about the RAM Rodeo and purchase tickets on-line by visiting the website at www.ramrodeoontario.com.

