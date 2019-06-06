Orangeville Home Depot kicks off Orange Door Project fundraiser for seekers, employers

Until June 23, customers who make a $2.00 donation at The Home Depot Canada Orangeville store will contribute to CHOICES Youth Shelter’s efforts to assist at-risk and homeless youth across Canada.

Funds raised will enable CHOICES to implement and maintain their services, including their emergency shelter and their outreach services and public awareness programs.

“As one of the fastest-growing segments of the homeless population in Canada, youth homelessness is an urgent and complex issue. We are working together, with our community partners, to help truly understand and address the unique needs of at-risk and homeless youth, so we can help end this cycle. That is why 100 per cent of every customer donation goes directly to helping local youth,” said Pam O’Rourke, chair, board of directors, The Home Depot Canada Foundation and vice president of merchandising, The Home Depot Canada.

“The Home Depot Canada Foundation is such an important partner in our national effort to prevent and end youth homelessness,” said Melanie Redman, President and CEO, A Way Home Canada. “The strategic investments they make in communities across Canada help to ensure that young people and their families have the supports they need to thrive.”

Through The Orange Door Project fundraising campaign, The Home Depot Canada Foundation supports 120 organizations that are committed to preventing and ending youth homelessness across the country.

Customers can also make online donations at OrangeDoorProject.ca.

CHOICES Youth Shelter offers homeless youth, 16 to 24 years of age, an alternative to living on the street and supports their transition to a more productive and brighter future.

They raise awarness to encourage community support for homeless youth, provide emergency housing and opportunities for youth to develop life skills within the community through access to education and community support. For more information, visit: Choicesyouthshelter.com

