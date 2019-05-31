Town appoints Andrea McKinney as GM of Corporate Services.

Andrea McKinney has been appointed as the General Manager of Corporate Services for the Town of Orangeville, effective June 10.

Currently the Chief Digital Officer for the City of Hamilton, Ms. McKinney is accountable for digital transformation and government modernization at the city. In this role since 2017, she started with the City of Hamilton as the Director of Communications & Corporate Initiatives in 2016.

Previously, Ms. McKinney worked at eHealth Ontario from 2010-2016 as the Senior Director of Regional Integration and Provincial Partners. She reported to the Chief Operating Officer, was accountable for a $30+ million budget, and managed over 70 staff and an external team.

She also worked for the Ontario Ministries of Health and Long-Term Care & Health Promotion, the Town of Oakville, St. Peter’s Health System, and the Ministries of Labour and Transportation.

Ms. McKinney has a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Toronto. Originally from Hamilton, she has been a resident of Oakville for 30 years. Her interests include coaching baseball, being involved with the United Way, and serving on the Halton Catholic Parents Information Council. Earlier this month, she received the Difizen of the Year Award by the Innovation Factory for making a difference in Hamilton’s innovation community.

Orangeville Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Ed Brennan says Andrea will be a critical member of the management team.

“Andrea brings a wealth of experience and a strong skill set to the new Corporate Services role. She has demonstrated a passion for innovation in government administration, strategic planning, change management, digital transformation, and business operations.”

As General Manager of Corporate Services, Ms. McKinney will be responsible for all divisions within that department, which includes Communications, Finance, Human Resources, Information Technology and Clerk’s (including By-law Enforcement). The General Manager, will provide advice to the CAO and elected officials in the establishment of strategic objectives and the delivery of municipal services.

“I appreciate what a beautiful and vibrant community Orangeville is and I’m excited to have the opportunity to join this talented team,” Ms. McKinney said

