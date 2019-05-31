Daily News » General News » Headline News » News

Town appoints Andrea McKinney as GM of Corporate Services.

May 31, 2019   ·   0 Comments

Andrea McKinney has been appointed as the General Manager of Corporate Services for the Town of Orangeville, effective June 10. 

Currently the Chief Digital Officer for the City of Hamilton, Ms. McKinney is accountable for digital transformation and government modernization at the city. In this role since 2017, she started with the City of Hamilton as the Director of Communications & Corporate Initiatives in 2016.

Previously, Ms. McKinney worked at eHealth Ontario from 2010-2016 as the Senior Director of Regional Integration and Provincial Partners. She reported to the Chief Operating Officer, was accountable for a $30+ million budget, and managed over 70 staff and an external team.

She also worked for the Ontario Ministries of Health and Long-Term Care & Health Promotion, the Town of Oakville, St. Peter’s Health System, and the Ministries of Labour and Transportation.

Ms. McKinney has a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Toronto. Originally from Hamilton, she has been a resident of Oakville for 30 years. Her interests include coaching baseball, being involved with the United Way, and serving on the Halton Catholic Parents Information Council. Earlier this month, she received the Difizen of the Year Award by the Innovation Factory for making a difference in Hamilton’s innovation community.

Orangeville Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Ed Brennan says Andrea will be a critical member of the management team. 

“Andrea brings a wealth of experience and a strong skill set to the new Corporate Services role. She has demonstrated a passion for innovation in government administration, strategic planning, change management, digital transformation, and business operations.”

As General Manager of Corporate Services, Ms. McKinney will be responsible for all divisions within that department, which includes Communications, Finance, Human Resources, Information Technology and Clerk’s (including By-law Enforcement). The General Manager, will provide advice to the CAO and elected officials in the establishment of strategic objectives and the delivery of municipal services.

“I appreciate what a beautiful and vibrant community Orangeville is and I’m excited to have the opportunity to join this talented team,” Ms. McKinney said



         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

Town appoints Andrea McKinney as GM of Corporate Services.

Andrea McKinney has been appointed as the General Manager of Corporate Services for the Town of Orangeville, effective June 10.  Currently the Chief Digital Officer ...

Surviving Liberal MPP talks to Dufferin-Caledon Grits

Michael Coteau, one of the seven Liberals who survived in the 2018 provincial election, spoke to the Dufferin-Caledon Provincial Liberal Association about building a new, ...

Open House coming to Red Barn Pet Resort in Hockley Valley.

Written By CONSTANCE SCRAFIELD Jay and Delia Phillips are hosting an Open House for their new Red Barn Pet Resort on June 9 at their ...

Grand Valley duck race goes on without the ducks.

The ducks didn’t hit the river this year but the prizes were still awarded during the 24th annual Grand Valley Lions Club duck race. The ...

2019 Live Free Campaign raises $20,000 in Dufferin

The Children’s Foundation of Guelph and Wellington has thanked staff, students, parents, volunteers and community members who took part in the 10th Year Anniversary of ...

4th annual Public Bike Ride coming June 15.

By Makayla Pereira On Saturday June 15 2019, the Town of Orangeville along with councillor Grant Peters will be hosting the fourth annual Public Bike ...

People’s Party picks Chad Ransom as candidate in Dufferin-Caledon

In an announcement Wednesday, the Dufferin-Caledon PPC Association said Chad Ransom of East Garafraxa Township has been selected as People’s Party of Canada candidate for ...

Summer construction projects in Orangeville announced.

With work on one 2018 project finally nearing completion, the Town of Orangeville has announced new ones slated for the current construction season. Construction resumed ...

Westminster United getting a renovated basement

Written By CONSTANCE SCRAFIELD “I said at the beginning of my ministry here,” Rev. Sandra McLauchlan-Abuja told the Citizen, “Are we going to love this ...

Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides raises $12,000

Written By Makayla Pereira Last Sunday, May 26 the Amaranth Lions Club and Carissa McKay organized the 7th Orangeville Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides ...