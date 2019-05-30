Traffic stop results in charge of prohibited driving.

Orangeville Police have charged a 43-year-old Amaranth man with prohibited driving as a result of a traffic stop on Princess Street, Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday, May 26, at approximately 1:30 p.m., an Orangeville police officer was patrolling on Townline near Mill Street. The officer observed a vehicle being driven by a male who was known by the officer to be prohibited from driving.

The officer stopped the vehicle on Princess Street and conducted an investigation. As a result of the investigation, the driver was arrested for operation of a vehicle while prohibited. The vehicle was seized by police and will be impounded for 45 days.

Michael Allan Duffin, 43, of Amaranth, is scheduled to appear in court in Orangeville on June 25 to answer to the allegations.

OPP, OPS lay stunt driving charges

Last Friday, May 24, Dufferin OPP were conducting speed enforcement on Highway 10 and 89 near Sylvanwood Road in Amaranth Township. Police observed a 2007 Mazda sedan travelling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was clocked at 134 km/h in an 80 km/h zone. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver of the vehicle was charged with stunt driving.

The same day, at 5:02 a.m., Dufferin OPP were conducting speed enforcement on Airport Road near 30 sideroad in the Town of Mono. When officers observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and activated their radar unit, the vehicle was clocked at 191 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

A traffic stop was initiated and driver was charged with stunt driving contrary to the Highway Traffic Act. The driver’s licence was suspended and his vehicle impounded for seven days.

The accused will appear in Orangeville Ontario Court of Justice at a later date to answer to the charge.

On Saturday, May 25, police clocked a 2019 Dodge sedan on Highway 10/89 near the Mono-Amaranth Townline in Amaranth Township at 138 km/h in the posted 80 km/h zone Again a traffic stop was initiated. The 23-year-old driver from Toronto was charged with stunt driving

On Sunday, May 26, at 10:32 a.m., police were conducting speed enforcement on Airport Road between 10 and 15 Sideroad in Mulmur Township. Police clocked a Dodge Mini van traveling at 135 km/h in the 80! km/h zone.

All drivers had their drivers licences suspended and vehicles towed and impounded for seven days. The accused will each appear in Orangeville Ontario Court of Justice at a later date to answer to the charge

The Orangeville Police Service charged a 25-year-old Stayner man with stunt driving after he was clocked travelling 53 km/h over the posted speed limit on Veterans Way. On Sunday, May 19, an OPS officer was conducting traffic enforcement on Veterans Way near the intersection of Hansen Boulevard. This area is a posted 60 km/h zone.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., police observed a white Honda Civic traveling northbound at a high rate of speed. The officer’s radar device clocked the vehicle travelling at a speed of 113 km/h.

The vehicle was directed to stop and the driver was investigated. As a result of the investigation, the driver was charged with stunt driving, excessive speed by more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit, as well as operating a motor vehicle with no insurance, operating a motor vehicle with no currently validated permit and failing to surrender licence.

Police seized the vehicle to be impounded for seven days and the driver received a seven-day licence suspension. The defendant is scheduled to appear in court in Orangeville on June 19 to answer to the charges.

Complaint leads to impaired charges

Orangeville Police have arrested and charged a 24-year-old Mount Forest man with impaired driving after receiving a report of erratic driving on an early Sunday morning.

On Sunday, May 19, at approximately 1:00 a.m., police received a complaint of a beige Chevrolet Malibu driving erratically while travelling northbound on Riddell Road. Police located and stopped the vehicle on Highway 109 near the 19th Line of East Garafraxa.

As a result of the police investigation, Sheldon Francis Jeremiah, 24, of Mount Forest, was arrested and charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired by alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired with blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg/100mL.

The accused man received a mandatory 90 day licence suspension and his vehicle was impounded for seven days. He is scheduled to appear in court in Orangeville on June 12 to answer to the allegations.

