2019 Live Free Campaign raises $20,000 in Dufferin

May 30, 2019

The Children’s Foundation of Guelph and Wellington has thanked staff, students, parents, volunteers and community members who took part in the 10th Year Anniversary of the Live Free Campaign to help local kids live free from hunger. In Dufferin, 28 student nutrition programs took part to raise $20,896, contributing to the $82,033 raised in Dufferin, Wellington and Guelph student nutrition programs.

The Children’s Foundation acknowledges the efforts of program fundraising and awards the top recipient in four categories an additional $250 for outstanding success. This year, Sanoh Canada Ltd.sponsored the region’s Strongest Spirit Award, Insight Psychology sponsored the Most Improved Award and The Mullin Group sponsored the Most Funds Raised Overall Award.

The four Dufferin award recipients are: Montgomery Village Public School for most improved, raising $1,008 more than in 2018; Rockwood Centennial Public School for most funds raised online, raising $1,085 through online donations; St. John Brebeuf Catholic School for Most Funds Raised Per Capita, raising $1,245 by 238 students; and Montgomery Village Public School for the Strongest Spirit Award.

Providing access to wholesome, healthy food is one way the Children’s Foundation empowers children and youth to build hope for lifelong change and break the cycle of poverty. For families living in low-income situations, healthy, nutritious food is often a luxury they cannot afford. By providing essential support for growth and development, children and youth are empowered with the confidence to dream big and reach their goals!

The Help Kids Live Free From Hunger Campaign raises awareness and much-needed funds for vital student nutrition programs. For the past seven years, the Campaign has also received generous support from the Ontario Teachers’ Insurance Plan and local business Ceramic Decor, ensuring continued access of healthy nutrition for local students. This year Ontario Student Nutrition Services partnered with us as the celebration sponsor for both Dufferin and Wellington.

Each year, beginning in January, student nutrition programs receiving funding through Food & Friends participate in the Live Free Campaign and reach out to their communities for support. This campaign runs until late March. Every dollar raised by individual programs stays within the school, supporting the longevity and success of the program. This campaign invites communities and local businesses to demonstrate involvement in, and support of the programs – thus positively influencing children and youth, the futures of their communities.

The Foundation’s Food & Friends Program supports 106 student nutrition programs in Dufferin, Wellington and Guelph. Through the program, local children and youth have unrestricted access to nutritious food through breakfast, morning meal, lunch and snack programs in a safe and convenient environment which provides them with the energy they need to focus on their school work helping them to better learn throughout the day. With the help of dedicated program coordinators and volunteers, Food & Friends is responsible for bringing healthy food to hungry minds for over 17,000 local students annually.

The Children’s Foundation of Guelph and Wellington runs four core programs which work together to connect families with the opportunities they need to build hope for lifelong change and break the cycle of poverty.

