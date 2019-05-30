Daily News » General News » Headline News » News » Uncategorized

People’s Party picks Chad Ransom as candidate in Dufferin-Caledon

May 30, 2019   ·   0 Comments

In an announcement Wednesday, the Dufferin-Caledon PPC Association said Chad Ransom of East Garafraxa Township has been selected as People’s Party of Canada candidate for Dufferin-Caledon in next October’s federal election.

Mr. Ransom was victorious over fellow East Garafraxa resident Keith Frazer in the Nomination Election held Monday night at Tony Rose Memorial Centre in Orangeville.

The candidate is a lifelong resident of Dufferin-Caledon.  Born in Orangeville in 1980, he attended Parkinson Centennial Public School and Orangeville District Secondary School, graduating in 1998.  Mr. Ransom has worked in the automotive industry for the past 15 years as a salesperson and financing specialist.  He currently lives in East Garafraxa with his wife Danica. They are proud parents of Daphne (20), Cash (12), Jack (10), Grace (6), also grandparents to Ainsley (1). 

Mr. Ransom started his family in Bolton before moving his in-laws Mladden and Dragicia to their current home.  At a young age Chad Ransom and his family moved from Carlton Drive in Orangeville to being one of the first families in Quarry Gates, then to Jay Crescent across from what was then the new hospital where his parents Brian and Brenda still reside. Chad is proud to call his brother Bradley his best friend.

“It is my honour to be the official candidate for The People’s Party of Canada in Dufferin-Caledon,” Mr. Ransom said.

“This riding is ready for a change in the 2019 election.  I joined the People’s Party of Canada because Maxime Bernier offers a fresh approach to politics and an end to the wasteful spending of the establishment parties.

“It is time to break free of the current tax structure and put money back in the hands of Canadians.”

“We are pleased to have Chad Ransom as our candidate for the PPC in Dufferin-Caledon and we will be working hard in the coming months to send Chad to Ottawa as our MP in the upcoming federal election,” said Clancey McGuire, President, Dufferin-Caledon PPC Association.



         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

Town appoints Andrea McKinney as GM of Corporate Services.

Andrea McKinney has been appointed as the General Manager of Corporate Services for the Town of Orangeville, effective June 10.  Currently the Chief Digital Officer ...

Surviving Liberal MPP talks to Dufferin-Caledon Grits

Michael Coteau, one of the seven Liberals who survived in the 2018 provincial election, spoke to the Dufferin-Caledon Provincial Liberal Association about building a new, ...

Open House coming to Red Barn Pet Resort in Hockley Valley.

Written By CONSTANCE SCRAFIELD Jay and Delia Phillips are hosting an Open House for their new Red Barn Pet Resort on June 9 at their ...

Grand Valley duck race goes on without the ducks.

The ducks didn’t hit the river this year but the prizes were still awarded during the 24th annual Grand Valley Lions Club duck race. The ...

2019 Live Free Campaign raises $20,000 in Dufferin

The Children’s Foundation of Guelph and Wellington has thanked staff, students, parents, volunteers and community members who took part in the 10th Year Anniversary of ...

4th annual Public Bike Ride coming June 15.

By Makayla Pereira On Saturday June 15 2019, the Town of Orangeville along with councillor Grant Peters will be hosting the fourth annual Public Bike ...

People’s Party picks Chad Ransom as candidate in Dufferin-Caledon

In an announcement Wednesday, the Dufferin-Caledon PPC Association said Chad Ransom of East Garafraxa Township has been selected as People’s Party of Canada candidate for ...

Summer construction projects in Orangeville announced.

With work on one 2018 project finally nearing completion, the Town of Orangeville has announced new ones slated for the current construction season. Construction resumed ...

Westminster United getting a renovated basement

Written By CONSTANCE SCRAFIELD “I said at the beginning of my ministry here,” Rev. Sandra McLauchlan-Abuja told the Citizen, “Are we going to love this ...

Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides raises $12,000

Written By Makayla Pereira Last Sunday, May 26 the Amaranth Lions Club and Carissa McKay organized the 7th Orangeville Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides ...