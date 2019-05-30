People’s Party picks Chad Ransom as candidate in Dufferin-Caledon

In an announcement Wednesday, the Dufferin-Caledon PPC Association said Chad Ransom of East Garafraxa Township has been selected as People’s Party of Canada candidate for Dufferin-Caledon in next October’s federal election.

Mr. Ransom was victorious over fellow East Garafraxa resident Keith Frazer in the Nomination Election held Monday night at Tony Rose Memorial Centre in Orangeville.

The candidate is a lifelong resident of Dufferin-Caledon. Born in Orangeville in 1980, he attended Parkinson Centennial Public School and Orangeville District Secondary School, graduating in 1998. Mr. Ransom has worked in the automotive industry for the past 15 years as a salesperson and financing specialist. He currently lives in East Garafraxa with his wife Danica. They are proud parents of Daphne (20), Cash (12), Jack (10), Grace (6), also grandparents to Ainsley (1).

Mr. Ransom started his family in Bolton before moving his in-laws Mladden and Dragicia to their current home. At a young age Chad Ransom and his family moved from Carlton Drive in Orangeville to being one of the first families in Quarry Gates, then to Jay Crescent across from what was then the new hospital where his parents Brian and Brenda still reside. Chad is proud to call his brother Bradley his best friend.

“It is my honour to be the official candidate for The People’s Party of Canada in Dufferin-Caledon,” Mr. Ransom said.

“This riding is ready for a change in the 2019 election. I joined the People’s Party of Canada because Maxime Bernier offers a fresh approach to politics and an end to the wasteful spending of the establishment parties.

“It is time to break free of the current tax structure and put money back in the hands of Canadians.”

“We are pleased to have Chad Ransom as our candidate for the PPC in Dufferin-Caledon and we will be working hard in the coming months to send Chad to Ottawa as our MP in the upcoming federal election,” said Clancey McGuire, President, Dufferin-Caledon PPC Association.

