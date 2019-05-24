Orangeville driver clocked at more than double posted speed limit

Orangeville man charged with stunt driving Your Orangeville Police Service has charged an 18-year-old Orangeville man with Stunt Driving after he was clocked travelling 63 km/h over the newly posted 40 km/h speed limit on Spencer Avenue, last Thursday night.

An Orangeville police officer was conducting traffic enforcement on Spencer Ave. near Sandringham Circle, an area that is also a Community Safety Zone, where police receive many complaints regarding the excessive speeds of vehicles.

At approximately 9:40 p.m., the officer observed a maroon BMW traveling westbound at a high rate of speed. His radar device clocked the vehicle at 103 km/h.

The male driver was directed to stop, and as a result of the investigation, was charged with Stunt Driving – going more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.

Police seized the vehicle for a seven-day impoundment and the driver received a seven-day licence suspension. The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Orangeville on June 5 to answer to the allegations.

Stunt driving charge 1

At 3:30 p.m. on Friday May 17 OPP Central Region Traffic team were conducting speed enforcement on Airport Road south of 30 Side Road in the Town of Mono. Officers observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was clocked in moving radar at 142 km/h in a posted 80 km.h zone.

A traffic stop was initiated and the vehicle was pulled over and the driver was charged with Stunt Drive Excessive Speed contrary the Highway Traffic Act section 172(1). His vehicle was was impounded for 7 days and his drivers license was also suspended for 7 days.

The male driver will appear in Orangeville Ontario Court of Justice to answer to the charge at a later date.

Stunt driving charge 2

At 3:20 p.m. on Saturday May 18 Central Region OPP Team were conducting speed enforcement on Dufferin County Road #18 south of Town of Mono. Officers observed a a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was clocked in moving radar at 151 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

A traffic stop was initiated and the vehicle was pulled over. The driver was charged with Stunt Drive Excessive Speed contrary the Highway Traffic Act section 172(1). His vehicle was was impounded for 7 days and his drivers license was also suspended for 7 days.

The male driver will appear in Orangeville Ontario Court of Justice to answer to the charge.

Stunt driving charge 3

At 8:53 p.m. on Saturday May 18 Dufferin OPP were conducting speed enforcement on Dufferin County Road #25 south of Town of Grand Valley. Officers observed a southbound silver 2003 Honda Civic traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was clocked in moving radar at 152 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

A traffic stop was initiated and the vehicle was pulled over. As a result of police investigation a 17 year old male driver from Grand Valley, Ontario was charged with Stunt Drive Excessive Speed contrary the Highway Traffic Act section 172(1). His vehicle was was impounded for 7 days and his drivers license was also suspended for 7 days.

The male driver will appear on June 26, 2019 at 9:00 am in Orangeville Ontario Court of Justice to answer to the charge.

Impaired driving charge

On May 19, 2019 at 3:27 p.m. Dufferin OPP were dispatched to a report of a lawn tractor that had rolled over onto the male driver. Dufferin EMS attended as well.

Preliminary Investigation reveals that lawn tractor rolled over at a private residence on the 7th line of Mulmur Township.

As a result of a police investigation the driver was arrested for impaired driving after failing an approved screening device. He was taken to Caledon OPP for breath tests. A 67-year-old resident of Rosemont,Ontario is charged with Operate a motor vehicle over 80 mgs of Alcohol contrary to Criminal Code of Canada. He was served with an Administrative Drivers License Suspension for 90 days upon release.

The accused was released on a Promise to Appear returnable June 11, 2019 at 9:00 am in Orangeville Ontario Court of Justice

