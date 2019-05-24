Jr. B Northmen lead division with a 9-3 record after 12 games

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior B Northmen are leading the South East division of the Ontario Junior B Lacrosse League after winning nine of 12 games played so far this season.

The League has some strong front runners this season.

The Akwesasne Indians of the Far East division are undefeated after nine games.

In the South West division the Six Nations Rebels have gone 11 games without a loss.

Currently the Northmen are ranked in fifth spot overall in the 24 team League.

The team had two games over the weekend.

On Saturday, May 18, the Northmen were up against the Kahnawake Hunters of the Far East division.

After a solid second period that saw the Northmen shut-out out the Hunters for the frame the Northmen outscored them 4-2 in the third period to leave the floor with an 8-5 win.

The following night the O-ville team were on the road and up against the Akwesasne Indians.

The Northmen were trailing 6-3 at the end of the first period. The managed to score one in the second perioda and one in the third, but they couldn’t get past the Akwesasne defence and had to settle for a 13-5 loss.

The Northmen will be back at Tony Rose arena on Tuesday, May 28, when they host the Halton Hill Bulldogs.

Game time is 8:00 p.m.

