Jr. A Northmen open the season on the plus side.

May 24, 2019 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Rayburn Construction Junior A Northmen started the 2019 season with a couple of impressive wins and a strong looking team on the floor.

The season and home opener pitted the Northmen against the Six Nations Arrows at Tony Rose arena on Friday, May 17.

In the opening period the Northmen produced some highly aggressive play that netted four goals and shut-out the Arrows for the first frame.

Northmen goals came from Tanner Buck, Kyle Waters, Noah Millsap, and Curtis Bukta.

Six Nations got on the scoreboard early in the second period.

O-ville matched their first two goals when Buck got his second and third goals of the game.

The game entered the third period with Orangeville leading 6-3.

The third period was a runaway for the Northmen when they slammed the Arrows with five goals while keeping Six Nations to a single marker when they scored with 40 second left on the clock.

The final was an 11-4 Northmen win to start the season.

Third period Northmen goals came from Bukta, his second of the game, Waters, his second of the game, Tyler Halls, and a pair from Dylan Watson.

The Northmen were back at it the following night when they travelled to Mimico to take on the Mountaineers.

Both teams burst on the floor in a high scoring first period.

The Mountaineers got the early edge outscoring the Northmen 5-4 for an early lead. After giving up two opening goals the Northmen hit four in a row before Mimico fought back to score three to end the period.

First period O-ville goals came from Dustyn Pratt, Dylan Watson, Kyle Waters, and Jeremy Searle.

The Northmen battled hard in the second period tying the game then going ahead for a 9-7 lead.

Ty Thompson and Sam Firth scored one each with Kyle Waters picking up a pair.

The Northmen were on fire in the final period outscoring Mimico 5-2 to win the game 13-9 and give them a 2-0 record to open the season.The Northmen will be back at Tony Rose arena this weekend when they host the Oakville Buzz at 7:00 p.m.

