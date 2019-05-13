Napanee Raiders win Junior C Schmalz Cup

May 13, 2019 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

In an outstanding finish for the season, the Napanee Raiders have won the provincial Junior C Schmalz Cup.

The Raiders claimed the title after the final series with the Grimsby Peach Kings.

The series went five games with the final game ending with a 4-1 Napanee win on home ice on Tuesday, April 30.

Finishing in first place in the East Tod Division of the PJHL, the Raiders went 38-5-1 for the regular season including one overtime loss.

From there they blasted through the playoff winning every single game in the East Conference then sending the Alliston Hornets packing with a four game sweep in the Schmalz Cup semi-final.

Meeting up with the Peach Kings in the final, the Raiders took an early lead with a 2-0 win in the first game.

Grimsby delivered Napanee’s first loss in the playoffs with a 3-2 win in game two.

The Raiders won game three 3-2 to lead the series.

After a 4-1 win in game four on April 28, the Napanee squad was one game away from winning the provincial title.

They capped the season on Wednesday night and hoisted the cup.

Readers Comments (0)