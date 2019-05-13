Junior A lacrosse season starts this week

May 13, 2019

By Brian Lockhart

The Ontario Junior A League starts the 2019 scheduled with the first game of the year being played this Saturday, May 11, in Mimico.

The season opener will pit the Mimico Mountainerrs against the Oakville Buzz.

There are 13 teams in the League this season – all returning Junior A teams.

The list includes:

St. Catharines Athletics

Oakville Buzz

Peterborough Lakers

Kitchener-Waterloo Braves

Burlington Chiefs

Orangeville Northmen

Six Nations Arrows

Whitby Warriors

Barrie Lakeshores

Brampton Excelsiors

Toronto Beaches

Mimico Mountaineers

The Brampton Excelsiors are the defending OJALL champions. They defeated the Orangeville Northmen in the 2018 final in a series that went five games.

The Northmen have listed a roster of 25 players, three goalies, and an additional eight listed as AP players.

Since 2008, the Northmen have won the League championship Iroquois Cup five times.

They won in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, and 2016.

They have been finalists on two occasions in 2011 and 2018.

They previously won the cup in 2005, 2006, and again in 2000.

The teams will play a 20 game regular season scheduled to determine their seed going into the playoffs.

Head coach Bruce Codd is returning this year to lead the teama.

The Northmen will play their first game at home at Tony Rose arena on Friday, May 17, when they will face the Six Nations Arrows.

Game time is 8:00 p.m.

