Sports

Westside girls battle Shelburne and the elements

May 2, 2019   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Westside Secondary School Thunder girls team came out on top in their first game of the season when they travelled to Shelburne to take on the Centre Dufferin District High School Royals.

The Thunder played a well executed match on the soccer pitch during the Monday, April 29, game.

With good positioning all around the squad scored twice in the first half to lead 2-1 when the whistle blew for the break.

Returning or the second half, both teams were up against the weather. After a start in cold and windy conditions, ice pellets started hitting hitting the field in the second half of the game making playing conditions difficult.

Players on the sidelines tried to 

keep warm in the less than spring like conditions.

The Thunder pressed hard in the second half and scored on a nicely set up goal with a pass across the front of the net.

They followed up with another goal to win the game 4-1.

It was the first game of the District 4 season.

There are five teams entered in the District this season.

In addition to Westside and CDDHS, entries include Emmanuel Christian High School from Fergus, Norwell District Secondary School from Palmerston, and Wellington Heights Secondary School from 

Mount Forest.

The Thunder travelled to Palermerston on Wednesday, May 1, to take on Norwell District. Results were not available at press time.

The Westside girls will play their first home turf match on Monday, May 13, when the host Welliington Heights.

Game time is 2:30 p.m.



         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

National Council upholds removal of Khattra as Conservative candidate in Dufferin-Caledon

By Mike Baker Harzadan Singh Khattra has been  removed as Conservative Party of Canada candidate in Dufferin-Caledon riding. The decision, made by the National Candidate ...

Final decision on local policing likely by October, says Mayor Brown

By Mike Baker Orangeville Council’s review of the previous council’s rejection of an Ontario Provincial Police takeover of local policing got underway Monday evening (April ...

Day of Mourning honours those killed or injured at workplaces

By Brian Lockhart Over 1000 people die in Canada each year from job-related accidents and more that 240,000 more are injured. Those figures are apparently ...

800 Grade 8 students briefed on potential career choices

By Brian Lockhart Grade 8 students from around the region had a chance to learn about possible future careers during Career Pathways Dufferin, held this ...