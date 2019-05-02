Junior B Northmen 2-0 in early going

May 2, 2019 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior B Northmen had a good start to the 2019 summer season winning their first two games of the year.

The squad travelled to Newmarket on Friday, April 26, to take on the Saints.

After a strong start that saw them go ahead 4-1 in the first period, they had to face a strong attack from the Newmarket team that saw them give up five second period goals.

Leading 8-6 going into the third period, the Northmen outscored the Saints 5-2 in the final frame to win 12-8 and claim their first victory of the season.

The Northmen were back at it on Sunday, April 26.

In their second road game of the season, they met up with the Mimico Mountaineers.

At the end of the first period the Northmen were trailing 3-2.

The O-ville squad had success in the second period but were outscored 5-4 and were behind by two goals with one period left to play.

It was the final period that made all the difference when the Northmen managed to shut-out the Mimico team to take the lead, scoring three third period goals.

The final was a 9-8 win for the Northmen in their second game of the season.

The OJBLL has 24 teams entered this year playing in five divisions.

The Northmen are in the South East division along with the Halton Bulldogs, Mimico Mountaineers and the Brampton Excelsiors.

Orangeville’s home opener was slated for Tuesday, night when they hosted the Brampton Excelsiors the Alder Street arena.

Results of the game were not available at press time.

Readers Comments (0)