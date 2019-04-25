Junior B lacrosse underway

By Brian Lockhart

The Ontario Junior B Lacrosse League has started the 2019 season with several games on the schedule already played.

The season got underway on Friday, April 12, with a match between the Elora Mohawks and the Six Nation Rebels.

This year the League is separated into six divisions with four teams in each division making for a total of 24 squads that will battle it out.

The Orangeville Northmen are in the South East division along with the Brampton Excelsiors, Mimico Mountaineers, and the Halton Hills Bulldogs.

After winning the League championship in 2017, the Northmen are coming off a decent last season that saw them finish the regular season in the middle of the pack.

They lost to the Six Nations Rebels in the semi-final round of the conference championship playoffs.

The League has a 20 game schedule.

The Northmen will play 10 regular season home games at the Alder Street arena in Orangeville.

In the line-up this year:

Far East Division

Akwesasne Indians

Nepean Knights

Kahnawake hunters

Gloucester Griffins

Mid East Division

Green Gaels

West Durham Ironheads

Orillia Kings

Newmarket Saints

South East Division

Brampton Excelsiors

Orangeville Northmen

Mimico Mountaineers

Halton Hills Bulldogs

South West Division

Six Nations Rebels

St. Catharines Spartans

Welland Generals

Niagara Thunderhawks

Mid West Division

Elora Mohawks

Owen Sound North Stars

Guelph Regals

Hamilton Bengals

Far West Division

London Blue Devils

Wallaceburg Red Devils

Point Edward Pacers

Windsor Clippers

Teams earn the right for a playoff berth based on points with teams splitting into two conferences, East and West, for the conference championships.

Conference champions will meet in the final series for the OJBLL championship.

The Elora Mohawks are the defending League champions having won the title last season in the final series against the Green Gaels.

The Northmen will play their first two games on the road starting their season on Friday, April 26, against the Saints in Newmarket.

The Northmen home opener will get underway on Tuesday, April 30, at the Alder Street arena.

Game time is 8:00 p.m.

