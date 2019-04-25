Junior B lacrosse underway

April 25, 2019 · 0 Comments
By Brian Lockhart
The Ontario Junior B Lacrosse League has started the 2019 season with several games on the schedule already played.
The season got underway on Friday, April 12, with a match between the Elora Mohawks and the Six Nation Rebels.
This year the League is separated into six divisions with four teams in each division making for a total of 24 squads that will battle it out.
The Orangeville Northmen are in the South East division along with the Brampton Excelsiors, Mimico Mountaineers, and the Halton Hills Bulldogs.
After winning the League championship in 2017, the Northmen are coming off a decent last season that saw them finish the regular season in the middle of the pack.
They lost to the Six Nations Rebels in the semi-final round of the conference championship playoffs.
The League has a 20 game schedule.
The Northmen will play 10 regular season home games at the Alder Street arena in Orangeville.
In the line-up this year:
Far East Division
Akwesasne Indians
Nepean Knights
Kahnawake hunters
Gloucester Griffins
Mid East Division
Green Gaels
West Durham Ironheads
Orillia Kings
Newmarket Saints
South East Division
Brampton Excelsiors
Orangeville Northmen
Mimico Mountaineers
Halton Hills Bulldogs
South West Division
Six Nations Rebels
St. Catharines Spartans
Welland Generals
Niagara Thunderhawks
Mid West Division
Elora Mohawks
Owen Sound North Stars
Guelph Regals
Hamilton Bengals
Far West Division
London Blue Devils
Wallaceburg Red Devils
Point Edward Pacers
Windsor Clippers
Teams earn the right for a playoff berth based on points with teams splitting into two conferences, East and West, for the conference championships.
Conference champions will meet in the final series for the OJBLL championship.
The Elora Mohawks are the defending League champions having won the title last season in the final series against the Green Gaels.
The Northmen will play their first two games on the road starting their season on Friday, April 26, against the Saints in Newmarket.
The Northmen home opener will get underway on Tuesday, April 30, at the Alder Street arena.
Game time is 8:00 p.m.
