Schmalz Cup series tied at one

April 25, 2019

By Brian Lockhart

The provincial Junior C Schmalz Cup championship series is tied at one after the opening games were played over the weekend.

The Grimsby Peach Kings arrived at the final after knocking out the Exeter Hawks in the semi final round.

Napanee dispatched Alliston Hornets in a semi-final series that went four games.

The championship series got underway on Friday, April 19, on Napanee home ice.

After a scoreless first period in game one, the Raiders got the edge in the second period with the only goal in the frame.

They followed up with a second goal in the third period with less than a minute remaining to win the game 2-0 and lead the series.

Game two of the series took place in Grimsby on Sunday, April 21. The second game also finished the first period with no score.

The Peach Kings opened the scoring in the second with a goal just eight seconds into play.

