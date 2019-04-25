New Wave Pools and Spas family-owned for more than 30 years

April 25, 2019 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

If you’ve been swimming in a backyard pool in the region recently, chances are that New Wave Pools and Spas had something to do with building that summertime retreat.

Currently celebrating 30 years in the pool and spa business, Rob and Cathy Koolen have been helping people realize their backyard dreams while delivering quality workmanship and bringing the experience needed to help home owners plan a well-designed pool or spa area.

Rob Koolen has based his entire career around the industry since the age of 15 when he started working for his father installing pools in Brampton.

Through a career that has included manufacturing in-ground pools, Rob has a broad knowledge of the entire industry.

As a company, New Wave Pools and Spas began as a pool service and retail store before adding pool installations to their service. They moved locations three times to grow with the business and have been at their current Broadway location in Orangeville since 2012.

“We’ve been family owned and operated for 30 years,” Cathy explained. “They are steel wall, vinyl lined pools. They are the most common type of pool installation.”

She added, “we can be in and out of a back yard and ready for a landscaper in two days. We do pools, spas, installation, service – everything involved with residential pools.”

In addition to installing new pools, they service existing pools and provide maintenance to ensure quality in water as well as the unseen units that keep a pool working.

Explaining what they do to keep a pool clean and working, Cathy said, “We put new liners in pools, we put new filter tanks or pumps in. We pressure test lines if they have problems underground and fix those problems. Anything related to pools that is a problem, we fix it.”

There’s a lot of things to consider when you decide to have an in-ground pool installed. The size of your yard, the proximity to neighbors, and local by-laws must all be considered.

However, Rob and Cathy have the expertise to advise and guide you through the entire process.

“Anything can be built to suit your yard in terms of size. We also have to remember the townships and their by-laws. There’s a lot of things you have to know to be in this business.”

In the store they can do water testing to ensure the right balance of chemicals in a pool.

The retail part of the business carries everything you need to enjoy your backyard oasis.

Pool chemicals and cleaners help you maintain your pool while other fun accessories can help you enjoy your experience through the summer months.

To celebrate 30 years in business, New Wave Pools and Spas are hosting a customer appreciation and spa sale on Friday, May 10, and Saturday, May 11.

New Wave Pools and Spas is located at 301 Broadway in Orangeville.

Readers Comments (0)