Letters to the Editor

No to increased class size

April 18, 2019   ·   0 Comments

I have written before with questions, concerns, and accolades.  i voted for you for change.  i voted for accountability, fiscal accountability, reducing the horrific ontario debt, and law and order.

I DID NOT vote for increased class size (no matter how you have tried to spin it).  i DID NOT vote to provide toronto with an inordinate, scandalous amount of my tax dollars, most recently pertaining to transit.  what is inherently wrong with the concept of “user:pay”?  and have you been on the orangeville transit bus?  ever?

It would be remiss of me not to mention your government’s good work.  i love the banning of cell phones in classrooms.  i completely agree with your SIU reduced budget.  in my opinion, the SIU is too powerful, too omnipresent, and far too restrictive of good policing.  and, as i have written before, i applaud any efforts to make our health care better AND more efficient.  

Another place to find fiscal saving is in provincial corrections.  i know firsthand about waste in this jurisdiction.  

and finally, i abhor any efforts to make ontario prisons, in the words of my liberal friends, “softer & gentler”.  i am sick of coddling serious offenders and support VICTIMS in every regard.

Ian Fairley

Orangeville constituent



         

