Regional high schools meet for District 4 badminton championship

By Brian Lockhart

Teams from six high schools competed in day long tournaments for the District 4 badminton championships.

The juniors played out their tournament at Westside Secondary School on Tuesday, April 9.

The seniors met at Centre Dufferin District High School in Shelburne on Thursday, April 11.

Teams from around the region competed at the senior tournament which included boys singles, girls singles, girls doubles, boys doubles, and mixed doubles categories.

“We have around 60 teams here today,” explained tournament coordinator, Amanda Storey. “This is the tournament to go on to CWOSSA and then to OFSAA. They do a round robin, then the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals will be a best two-out-of-three. There’s 12 to 14 players on each team from the different schools.”

The Westside Thunder senior team was short on numbers so that pretty much eliminated them from winning the team competition. Overall points are awarded for team results, but the Thunder still had good results with two players advancing to CWOSSA.

“We only have nine players – a full team would be 16,” said Westside coach Jessica Shortt. “In competition first place gets ten points. Everyone who places first and second will go to CWOSSA.”

The Westside junior team won the District championship with a convincing day of competition.

“As a group we won the District title. We had first and second boys singles, first and second girls doubles, and a second in boys doubles. Those eight players will go to CWOSSA,” Ms. Shortt explained.

Westside boys doubles teammates Brady Hasson and Chris Origlieri came out on top in their category in senior competition and will go on to compete at CWOSSA on Thursday, April 18.

“I think it was definitely better than last year’s D-4 competition,” Brady said. “I think in the final those guys gave us a pretty good run and so did the semi-finals.”

Brady and Chris won over a team from Erin District High School in the final.

“It was better than last year,” Chis said after the winning game. “We had good competition. We had a good run even in the round robin – they gave us a run for our money.”

To get ready for CWOSSA, Chris said “We rest up, drink a lot of water and have a couple of practices.”

Competitors who win at the regional CWOSSA level will move on to compete against players from across the province at OFSAA.

