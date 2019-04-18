Tigers Novice A team win gold at provincials

April 18, 2019 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Tigers Novice A team won gold at the OWHA provincials held in Etobicoke on April 5-7.

The Tigers had a remarkable season playing 84 games including tournaments, exhibition, and regular season games.

They finished with a 67-10-7 record.

The team earned six gold medals and one silver during competition.

This team started the season as a Novice B team, were but informed by the OWHA that they would be moved to an A team level based on their outstanding season record.

The decision meant they would not be allowed to participate in playoffs or championship weekend and they would play Novice A teams for provincials. They appealed to the OWHA about this decision as they felt that only a few girls were ready for that challenge. After losing the appeal they accepted the challenge and came up with a game plan to be a successful A level team.

Head Coach Steve Bloxam along with his assistant coaches, Brian Price and Rob Davidson got a plan together and took it to the ice to develop the girls and make them an A team.

While the coaches worked on the ice with the girls, manager Travis Clark reached out to every A team around to set up exhibition games.

The girls stepped up their game and worked hard to be competitive.

In March they played their first tournament as an A team and went undefeated in six games to bring home a gold medal.

As provincial weekend approached the girls, coaches and parents were ready for the challenge.

When the team saw the team from Durham West in their pool they knew it was going to be tough as the Durham team had not lost a game all season.

The Tigers ended up tying Durham West 4-4 in the round robin.

After two more wins, the Tigers met Durham again in gold medal game.

The Tigers were pumped and ready for the challenge.

The game ended with a 2-0 win for the Tigers to claim the title.

Readers Comments (0)