Junior C teams in semi-final round of Schmalz Cup

April 11, 2019 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The quest for the provincial Junior C Schmalz Cup is now down to four remaining teams.

The Alliston Hornets are battling the Napanee Raiders in their best-of-five series semi-final series and after three games the Alliston team is facing elimination after losing three in a row.

The Hornets entered the semi-final as North Conference champions after defeating the Mount Forest Patriots for the Conference title in a series that went six games and ended on March 29, with a 3-2 Alliston win in the final game.

Napanee came to the semi-final as the East Conference champions after winning the title in a four game sweep over the Uxbridge Bruins.

So far, the Raiders have not lost a game in the playoffs.

The semi-final got underway on April 3, with Napanee taking the first game 6-2.

They were ahead by two games after coming out on top 7-4 in game two on Alliston home ice on April 5.

Game three was devastating for the Hornets when they went to Napanee and were shut-out 5-0, to trail 3-0 in the series.

The series was scheduled to return to Alliston on Wednesday, April 10, for game four. Results were not available at press time.

The Hornets must win to keep the series and their season alive.

In the other semi-final match-up

the Grimsby Peach Kings are up against the Exeter Hawks.

The Peach Kings are the South Conference champions. They eliminated the Wellesley Applejacks in a series that went six games and ended on March 31.

The Peach Kings have been a strong contender in Junior C hockey over the past two decades.

They won the Schmalz Cup in 2003 and 2004, and again in 2011 and 2012.

The Exeter Hawks are the West Conference champions. They won the title in a series that went seven games against the Lakeshore Canadiens.

Exeter is currently leading that series 2-1.

The winners of the two semi-final series will meet for the final Schmalz Cup provincial championship series.

Readers Comments (0)