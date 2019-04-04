Message to the PC Party

Dear PC Party – stop ruining Education, Healthcare and the Environment.

Unless you stop destroying the future for all of us, we are going to end up in an uneducated, sick, poisoned world. Sounds some kind of horror dystopia if you ask me, and i hope it does not become reality

Please stop the legal actions you are taking against the federal government for implementing a carbon tax that we are desperately in need of. It’s an absurd waste of money to fight something that is a proven solution to the climate crisis we are witnessing everyday!

You campaigned on the promise that no Front line jobs would be lost! You LIED! Get your Hands off health care! Get your business interests of my license plate. And no you are no allowed to hire your friends as Police Commissioner.

Also 10 million for Horse racing really!? when things like healthcare and education and the environment are at risk?! really couldn’t have looked more like rich bourgeois arrogance if you tried.

Also, not only was the initially scheduled 2 day consultation period for the healthcare reform bill C74 completely unacceptable, but i was supplied false information by a member of your team. i was told i could submit written comments until 6 p.m. Wednesday (April 3). Except when i looked it said it close today (April 2) at 6 p.m.

S. Hannon

Orangeville resident

