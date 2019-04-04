Outlaws recruiting senior level players

Think you’ve still got what it takes to play real gridiron football?

You may be past the age limit for minor ball, but that doesn’t mean your time is over.

The Orangeville Outlaws Football Club are going to build a senior, age 20 plus, team to compete in the Northern Football Conference. There is no upper age limit in this league.

The Orangeville Club is planning to have a team ready for the 2020 season.

The process of getting a team together for the senior league is a huge undertaking so the organization is starting now to make sure they get everything in order.

If you are interested in playing senior football you can find out more on the Club’s website at:

www.orangevilleoutlaws.com

