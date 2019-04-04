Sports

Outlaws recruiting senior level players

April 4, 2019   ·   0 Comments

Think you’ve still got what it takes to play real gridiron football?

You may be past the age limit for minor ball, but that doesn’t mean your time is over.

The Orangeville Outlaws Football Club are going to build a senior, age 20 plus, team to compete in the Northern Football Conference. There is no upper age limit in this league.

The Orangeville Club is planning to have a team ready for the 2020 season.

The process of getting a team together for the senior league is a huge undertaking so the organization is starting now to make sure they get everything in order.

If you are interested in playing senior football you can find out more on the Club’s website at:

www.orangevilleoutlaws.com



         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

Shaughnessy files second appeal of D-C Conservative nomination

By Mike Baker The story surrounding the Dufferin-Caledon Conservative nomination took another turn this week after one-time candidate Barb Shaughnessy confirmed that she has submitted ...

Michele Fisher running to represent Liberals in Dufferin-Caledon riding

By Joshua Santos Michele Fisher, president of the Rotary Club of Orangeville Highlands, has entered the race to represent the Liberal party at next October’s ...

Three men facing illicit drug charges following OPS investigation

By Mike Baker Orangeville Police have arrested and charged an 18-year-old Shelburne male with several illicit drug-related charges as the result of an ongoing investigation. ...

Northern 911 boss responds to local resident’s concerns

By James Matthews At least one Orangeville resident is dismayed at how he says 911 calls for emergency assistance are being handled in Dufferin County. ...