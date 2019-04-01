Junior C teams battle through Schmalz Cup playoffs

By Brian Lockhart

The battle for the Junior C North Conference of the Provincial Junior Hockey League between the Alliston Hornets and Mount Forest Patriots is tied 2-2 after the Hornets won game four on Monday (Mar. 25) in Alliston.

Of the four games played so far both teams have won on their own home ice.

The series got underway on March 20, in Mount Forest.

The Patriots claimed that game with a 4-3 win.

Game two saw the teams in Alliston on March 22.

It was a tied series when the Hornets left the ice with a 3-1 win.

Even though they came out on top, the Hornets were out-shot 46-20 for the game.

“We definitely were on our heels for a lot of that game, killing penalties and stuff like that,” said Hornets goalie Tyler Ryan who stopped 45 of the 46 shots. “Our first period was really good. We got up to a 2-0 lead and then we kind of slacked off and took a few penalties and that put us back on our heels. We didn’t really regain our stride that much so we’re hoping to get that back tomorrow.”

With two championship teams meeting for the first time, they

don’t really know what to expect until they are actually in the game.

“I think the other day we felt flat,” Ryan said. “It’s a feeling out process. We don’t know what they’re going to bring. We haven’t seen them all season. We have to stick to our systems. Our systems win. We can see that from winning our own league.”

On Mount Forest home ice on Sunday, March 24, the Patriot again won at home in a game the ended with a 5-3 score.

Back on home ice on Monday, the Hornets need the win to get back in the series.

After scoreless first period, the Alliston started scoring in the second on goals from Ryan McReynolds, Joey Visconti, and Alex Sebestyen.

They pretty much sealed the game when McReynolds got his second of the game at 2:58 into the third to make it 4-0.

Mount Forest avoided the shut-out with a single goal midway in the frame.

Game five of the series will get underway in Mount Forest on Thursday, March 28.

Game six will be in Alliston on Friday, March 29.

