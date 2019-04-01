An introduction

April 1, 2019 · 0 Comments

By Alex McKinnon

Hello, you don’t know me, but I know you. Orangeville… a town of steep tradition, and new beginnings. Very conservative, yet sizably progressive. I know you.

Allow me to introduce myself. My name is Alexander Baker Mckinnon. You can just call me Alex, or Al if you’re comfortable (and I can call you Betty). I’m 17, I like long walks on the beach, reading, oh and eating ice-cream.

I’m a student at Westside Secondary, and I’m doing my co-op here at The Citizen. I’m a huge nerd for politics and video games, especially a combination of the two. I also play guitar, though I’m not quite that good.

So, how did I get here? Where am I going? I ask these questions just about every day. I hardly have everything figured out as you can see. I’ve lived in this area my whole life. On and off, but still my whole life, I swear! Up until Grade 5 I went to Highland Heights in Shelburne. I learned a great deal there. Including how to fake being a good student.

I enjoyed it there in Shelburne, it was… home. It seemed to really grow in my absence however. One minute it seemed like a small town where nothing happened, the next it seemed like a bustling town with stuff happening everywhere.

I left for a cottage village near Flesherton and went to Agnes Macphail Memorial. I only stayed there for a little while. Through my limited time there, I learned how difficult it is to make friends. I learned the futility of the attempt as I would move once more within a couple of months.

Before long, that short time came to an end and we were off again to unknown locales. This time we settled in Mansfield. It was nice for a time, I even found my final elementary school; Primrose Elementary. I made some great friends and had some great teachers. It was there I learned how to get away with doing nothing.

Eventually, I made it. No more moving. I reached the finish line. Now I can head off to high school and keep my friends. Just a smooth ride right into college….Yeah that didn’t work out so well.

Here I am now at Westside, with friends I’ve known for four years or less. They’re great, don’t get me wrong. I have so many good memories. But I still feel like the stranger when hanging out with more established groups.

For the time being (that is at least until my co-op is over) I’ll be writing columns for this paper. You can expect my columns to cover a wide range of topics but especially with a focus on politics.

In the future… I don’t believe I’m totally hopeless. I think I may have a future in telling people how to think – either as a journalist or on the opposite side, as a politician. Writing is something that comes naturally to me. Heck, sometimes I just get a kick out of writing an essay all willy-nilly.

Of course, dear reader, why would you want to hear from little ol’ me? What is my two cents worth to you? Besides indulging the old man yelling at the clouds (like Abe Simpson of The Simpsons fame), I hope you’ll find my writing enjoyable if not downright challenging. Maybe you’ll get a kick out of my wacky worldview or my delightful satire. (Who’s ready for A Modest Proposal 2; Electric Boogaloo?).

I look forward to every day I can come in, hang out with the fine folks here, and write about what’s on my mind. I look forward to my near future here at The Citizen where I can learn from the best. I look forward to meeting more and more people and hearing their stories.

So keep a lookout, Orangeville (and area!), here I come!

Readers Comments (0)