Alliston will meet Mount Forest in quarter-final of Jr C Schmalz Cup

March 25, 2019

By Brian Lockhart

It’s going to be the Alliston Hornets against the Mount Forest Patriots in the first round of the Schmalz Cup Junior C playoffs.

The teams will play off to determine the 2019 North Conference champions in the Provincial Junior Hockey League.

Alliston won their division title in a four game sweep over the Penetang Kings with the final game ending with a 5-4 Alliston win on Wednesday, March 13, in Penetang.

The Hornet finished second in the Carruthers division before dispatching the Huntsville Otters in the quarter-final and knocking out the Caledon Golden Hawks in the semi-final round.

The Penetang Kings delivered a huge upset over the first place Stayner Siskins this year by knocking out the Siskins in four games during their semi-final battle and earning the right to go to the championship series.

That Division series got underway on March 6.

“I think we played real well the first three games,” said Hornets coach Travis Chapman of the series. “I think we got off to the start we wanted tonight, but through this game I think we were far sloppier than we needed to be. That being said, they did a real good job of forcing us into turn-overs and putting pressure on us. They created a lot of their own goals tonight so I’ll give them a lot of credit. I think

they had a game plan coming into it. For us, we thought our depth would be the difference and I think that’s how it ended up. Our whole game plan in the series was to get on their D, get turnovers, and once you have it get it to the net and get bodies to the net and create traffic.”

In the Pollock Divison, Mount Forest and the Wingham Ironmen finished first and second in that order – both with 65 points.

Wingham won their quarter-final and semi-final series in five games.

Mount Forest had a bye in the first round then swept the Walkerton Hawks in four games in the semi-final.

The Divisions championship was tied 2-2 after four games making for a real battle between two talented teams for the title.

Mount Forest took a 5-4 win in game five then capped the series with a 7-1 win in game six.

The winner of the North Conference championship will go on to play the winner of the East Conference final.

South of here, the South Conference and West Conference will play off to a winner who will go on to the Schmalz Cup.

