Alliston one game away from Junior C championship

March 15, 2019 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Alliston Hornets are one game away from claiming the Carruthers Division Junior C championship after a convincing 6-2 win over the Penetang Kings on Sunday (Mar. 10) night in Penetang.

The Hornets arrived at the final after knocking out the Huntsville Otters in a four game sweep in the quarter-final round.

They went on to defeat the Caledon Golden Hawks in five games in the semi-final series.

Penetang came to the final series after a huge semi-final upset win over the first place Stayner Siskins taking the series in a four game sweep to amazement of fans in both camps.

The championship got underway on Wednesday, March 6, with the Hornets taking game one with a 4-0 shut-out to start the series.

Game two got underway in Alliston on Friday, March 8.

Alliston had a 3-1 lead going into the third period and finished the game with a 4-3 win to lead the series by two games.

Game three went to Penetang ice.

After scoring single in the first period the Hornets took command of the ice in the second when they scored three unanswered goals to lead 4-0.

The Kings got on the scoreboard with a couple in the third period but two more Alliston goals sealed the deal and the Hornets left the ice with a 6-2 win and three game lead in the best-of-seven series.

Game four of the series got underway in Penetang on Wednesday (Mar.13) night with results not available at press time.

If the Kings can keep the series alive with a win, the two teams will return to Alliston on Friday, March 15, for game five with a 7:30 p.m start.

