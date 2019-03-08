Uncategorized

Move over, it’s the law

March 8, 2019   ·   0 Comments

With respect to Sam Coutts’ letter “Unnecessary road rage” in your Feb 28 edition the writer suggests that Coutts refer to a Highway Traffic Act of Ontario offence, which reads “fail to keep right, less than normal speed”. That section does not state, at the “posted speed” limit. As the writer knows from frequently travelling it, the most common “normal “ speed of traffic on Highway 10 from Highway 410  to Highway 9 is between 90 to 110 km/hr.

It would appear that S. Coutts (from the letter) was northbound in the “passing lane” driving in a cautious manner due to weather conditions, and yet the two inconsiderate drivers who passed, “passed on the right” of the Coutts’ vehicle. 

Just because a person feels safest in a certain lane does not necessarily make it legal to remain in that lane.

D. Douglas 

Mono resident



         


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

Health Minister Christine Elliott visits HHCC following reform announcement

By Mike Baker After the provincial government last week announced sweeping changes to Ontario’s health care system, Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) President and CAO ...

Unifor members stage friendly rally in front of local retirement home

By Brian Lockhart Unifor, the union representing workers at several Chartwell Retirement Residences, held what they called a ‘friendly rally’ in front of the Chartwell ...

Fire damage at Brampton Flying Club exceeds $3.5 million

By Joshua Santos Caledon Firefighters estimated damages exceed about $3.5 million after a mammoth fire erupted at the Brampton Flying Club on Monday, March 4 ...

Brampton man dead in crash on Highway 10 in Caledon

By Joshua Santos A 29-year-old Brampton man died in a tragic crash on Highway 10 in Caledon on Tuesday, March 5. Jason Goodlip of Brampton ...