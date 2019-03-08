ODSS Bears claim District 4/10 hockey championship

By Brian Lockhart

It was an intense two periods of overtime that ended when Orangeville District Secondary School Bears forward Andy Whitton banged the puck into the Centre Wellington District High School net to give the Bears the win and the District 4 / 10 championship.

The game was played out on Centre Wellington home ice on Thursday, February 28.

It was an intense game between two well matched teams, both of them equally deserving to be in the championship game.

Centre Wellington came to the championship as a first place team with an 8-1-1 record.

They defeated Wellington Heights Secondary School 3-1 in the quarter-final round.

The Bears ended the regular season in second place with an 8-2 record.

They knocked out Bishop Macdonell

with a 3-1 win in their semi-final game

to earn the right to go to the championship.

The Centre Wellington team was first on the scoreboard in the championship game.

Whitton scored to tie the game in the second period when he made a beautiful deke around the Centre Wellington goalie to put the puck in on the open side.

The teams played to a 1-1 tie at the end of the third to force overtime to decide a winner.

After a five minute OT period that

didn’t produce goal, the teams re

turned for a second overtime period

but with a four-on-four style of play.

The Bears scored with 3:16 left on the clock to claim the title.

The team did an excellent job on both offence and defence in the game with goalie Cole Murray making a lot of great saves in net.

Coach Justin Davis did a great job working with the team this season.

“They hit us a lot and tried to put the pressure on us, but I think after that first goal we bounced back really well,”

said Bears forward Andy Whitton after the game. “We got pucks deep and

got the pressure going. Definitely the

nerves were going in the overtime period,” adding that the four-on-four overtime boosted their confidence es

pecially when Centre Wellington got a penalty. “We were on the powerplay so we knew at some point we were going to score.”

With the win, the Bears will go on to compete with other championship teams at the Central Western Ontario Secondary Schools (CWOSSA) competition.

CWOSS was scheduled to get underway on March 4-5.

