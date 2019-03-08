North Dufferin Baseball League awards ceremony for 2018 season

By Brian Lockhart

The North Dufferin Baseball League will hold its annual general meeting and 2018 awards presentation on Sunday, March 10, at the Royal Canadian Legion in Lisle.

League members, players, and fans are invited to attend an award ceremony recognizing individual and team accomplishments from the 2018 season.

The awards ceremony will get underway at 12 noon.

Award categories include best batter, best pitcher, most sportsmanlike player, and most valuable player for both the senior and junior divisions.

The Ivy Leafs are the defending champions from the 2018 NDBL senior division.

The Mansfield Cubs are the defending Junior Champions.

Locally, the Orangeville Giants are expected to again enter competition in the senior division. The Giants started recruiting new players in the fall and played some pickup games to give interested players an idea of what it will be like to play baseball at the senior level.

After the awards ceremony the first membership meeting of the year will commence at 1:00 p.m.

The North Dufferin League offer a

junior and senior division with teams from Dufferin and Simco Counties and York and Peel Regions.

Senior Junior teams wishing to participate in the upcoming season must be present for this meeting.

Further information is available on the League’s website at www.ndbl.ca or by contacting the League secretary, Scott Anderson at 705-424-5068 or by email at secretary@ndbl.ca.

