Westside Thunder bow out of D4 competition

February 28, 2019   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Westside Secondary School Thunder boys hockey team ended their season with a 5-2 loss to the Orangeville District Secondary School Bears in their quarter-final playoff game on Thursday, February 20.

The game took place at Tony Rose arena.

It was a tough, but well played game from the Thunder who were rolling lines with a short bench after a series of injuries dwindled the ranks on the Westside squad.

Coach John Chandler said two of his key players couldn’t be on the ice due to injuries they received during play with their regular minor hockey team.

Even with the short bench, Chandler said the team did a good job of competing with a core group of guys who were dedicated to the team’s success.

The Thunder won two regular season games and lost seven including one overtime loss.

Wellington Heights Secondary School finished in the top spot followed by the Orangeville District Secondary School Bears in second place.

Centennial Collegiate failed to make it to the quarter-final round after they were eliminated in playdowns.

The Thunder had a little trouble getting a team on the ice this season, but as Westside defenceman 

Brodie Norwich pointed out, “Once we figured out who were dedicated players, it all shook out.”

The Thunder showed a lot of talent on the ice this season despite being on the negative side in the win / loss column.

In their final game, Thunder players were rolling out every other shift on the ice and still managed to keep in the game by showing a lot of perseverance and dedication to the sport.



         

