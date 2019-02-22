Westside juniors end season in semi-final playoffs

By Brian Lockhart

After a good season that saw them lose only two games – both to the same team – the Westside Secondary School junior basketball team went to the District 4 semi-final playoffs on Friday, February 15, to face Erin District High School Raiders.

For most of the game it was a close score with Westside leading by one point – 23-22 – in the third quarter.

From there the Erin team started hitting the hoops with a lot of success including some three-point shots from the outside.

The Raiders moved ahead 35-26 at the end of the the third quarter.

The fourth quarter saw the Erin team have a lot of success on offence and they started to expand the lead.

The final was a 55-36 win for Erin and the end to the Westside season.

It was a disappointment for the Thunder who finished in second place in the District standings and were the favoured team going into the semi-final round.

In the two regular season games where the teams met, Westside came out on top winning 50-24, and 58-37.

“We kind of slipped in the first half but we started picking it up and playing better defence,” said Thunder forward, Wyatt McGuire after the game. “We pushed the ball hard an challenging the defenders. When they started to drive we stopped them. Our biggest weakness was their three-pointer.”

Thunder coach Deb Walks said the team had a good season and played well.

“One player on their team had 46 points,” Ms.Walks said after the game. “Also he had the three-pointers so it was quite disappointing. My guys got a lot of fouls today and that cost us. We only lost two game and both were to Shelburne. We were expecting to be playing Shelburne next week (in the final). We had a really good season. We learned a bunch of new techniques in practice. We practiced using the centre of the court a lot more to press the other team. That really helped us this season.”

Erin District High School will now go on to face the Centre Dufferin District High School Royals the District 4 championship game on Tuesday, February 19, in Shelburne.

Results of that game were not available at press time.

