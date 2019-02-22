Local cross-town game will pit ODSS vs Westside

February 22, 2019 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School Bears finished the regular season with second place in the District 4 / 10 standings after a 7-3 win over the Wellington Heights Wolverines on Thursday, February 14.

The game was reschedule from an earlier date with the District playing four games over two days to finish the season and get ready for playoffs.

For most of the season the Bears were in the number one spot but slipped to second when they took a lost to Centre Wellington on January 17, and the Wellington team moved into first place.

Thursday’s game saw the Bears leading 4 – 2 going into the third period.

Wellington Heights scored at 26 seconds into the third period to close the gap but from there the Bears turned it up a notch and scored three times in the final frame to win the game.

Bears goals came from Jake Quinlan, Liam Smith, Ben Neumann, and an incredible four goals for the game from Andy Whitton.

“We felt confident in the play we were doing so we just had to work hard and got the win,” said Bears goalie Cole Murray after Thursday’s game. “We scored quite a bit so we got in lots of shots. Our defence were doing their job so that made it easy for me to do mine.”

Getting ready for the playoffs, Cole said “We focus on practice and work hard, and that’s about it.”

At the end of the regular season, Centre Wellington is on top with 17 points and an 8-1-1 record.

The Bears finished in second place followed by Bishop Macdonell, Norwell District, J.F. Ross, Guelph Collegiate, Westside Secondary School, Wellington Heights, and Centennial Collegiate.

It’s going to be a cross-town quarter-final to start the playoffs in town.

The Bears will meet the Westside Secondary School Thunder in the quarter-final round of the District playoffs.

That game was scheduled for Wednesday, February 20, with results not available at press time.

