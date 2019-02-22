Sports

Muskies trailing 2-1 in series with Elora

February 22, 2019

By Brian Lockhart

It was not the kind of game fans where hoping for when the Shelburne Senior Muskies hosted the Elora Rocks a the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Saturday (Feb. 16 ) night.

After an opening game 4-3 win in Elora during their best of five A championship WOAA series, the Muskies went on to lose 5-2 in Elora on February 15.

In the Saturday home game in front of a large hometown crowd, the Muskies played a lack luster game and it showed as they were out-hit, out-shot, and out played for the night.

Muskies GM, Barry Trood said “discipline on the ice was lacking as well.”

Give the Rocks credit as they came in with a game plan and stuck to it while the Muskies just didn’t adjust on this night.

The Muskies are a lot better team then they showed this past weekend and will have to get back to playing as a team first and not as 20 individuals.

The Rocks scored three on a power play, which was seemingly on for most of the game due to a lack of discipline by a frustrated Muskie team.

The Muskies lone goal came late in the third by Trevor VanAlstine with the Muskies trailing 5-0.

“The Muskies need to get back to basics with a team first approach if they want to even up this series,” Trood said.

The Muskies will be looking to do that this coming weekend as they travel to Elora on Friday, February 22, looking to even up the series at 2-2.

The series will return to Shelburne on Saturday, February 22, with an 8:30 p.m. start.

Game six, if necessary, will be in Elora on Sunday night.

In other Senior A series, Tllsonburg and Milverton are tied 2-2 in their match-up.



         

