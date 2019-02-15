Political correctness ‘idolized’

The following open letter to MP David Tilson and MPP Sylvia Jones was submitted for publication:

This letter will share with you my concerns regarding the Canadian “justice” system. I will make particular reference to four notable court cases of the day – the Quebec mosque shooting; the McArthur murders in Toronto; the nurse wettlaufer case; and the Humboldt bus tragedy.

My primary concern is safety and security and law and order, and particularly sentencing in this country. I value safety and security for my family over all other rights. To be blunt, I am perplexed and angry over the light (to me), shaameful and capricious sentences in Canada. I understand case law and precedents in determining a just and appropriate sentence. What I do not understand is the leniency and inconsistencies in sentencing. Why, in this country do we still refer to a “life” sentence when there is really no such thing? To me, and I’m certain, to many Canadians, a “life” sentence means until you die. But in Canada, the harshest sentence is actually 25 years plus discretionary parole. This is wrong in my opinion!

And why do we still have the option of “consecutive” sentencing when it is virtually never implemented? In my mind, a heinous act of murdering more than one victim rightfully deserves a consecutive sentence. In the McArthur case, for example, 25 years speaks to the murder of only one victim. Do the other 8 not matter as much?

I understand that sentencing is partly to serve as a deterrent. What deterrent is served to a serial or multiple murderer when they fully know that 25 years is the severest sentence for repeat killing?

And may I go even further? Heinous, vicious, remorseless crimes such as the rape/murder of a child rightfully deserves the death sentence. I know I will be characterized as overly zealous and harsh. But when critics of harsh sentencing whine about “cruel and unusual” punishment, I can only think about how victims and their loved ones suffer forever. What about the cruel and unusual treatment of their child? And never mind the vast amounts of tax dollars to “care” for these murderers. I worked in a prison for years and saw first-hand how criminals are protected, pampered and coddled. No wonder we have repeat offenders. Recidivism is rampant in this country, primarily due to the ridiculously soft conditions in our prison system. Time spent in our prison system is of very little deterrence.

Furthermore, I am offended when I read about a case (such as the infamous case in Manitoba where the “Greyhound bus victim was murdered and cannibalized) where the killer pleads not guilty by reason of insanity and walks freely amongst us five years later. Once again, what about the victims?

In my opinion, our “justice” system is not just at all and needs a complete overhaul to reflect what I believe the majority of Canadians want and deserve.

Ian Fairley

Orangeville constituent

