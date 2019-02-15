District 4/10 high schools get ready for playoffs

By Brian Lockhart

After having games postponed due to bad weather on several occasions this year, the District 4 / 10 hockey schedule is down the final couple of day with several rescheduled games being played in an effort to finish the regular season before starting the playoffs.

The Orangeville District Secondary School Bears who have been in second place for most of the season hosted Bishop Macdonell at Tony Rose arena on Monday, February 11.

Up until Monday, the Bears had taken only one loss this year. Bisop Macdonell came to the arena with a third place in the District standings with two losses behind them and were tied with ODSS with 14 points.

The game was tied 1–1 in the second period with the Bears goal coming from forward Andy Whitton.

Bishop Macdonell scored with 51 seconds remaining in the period to make it a 2–1 game with one period left to play.

Whitton got his second of the game just 45 seconds into the third period to again make it a tie game.

The BMAC team scored to go ahead by one, then finished off with another goal with both teams having players in the penalty box with 1:38 left in the game.

The final was a 4–2 for BMAC which put them into second place.

“I thought they were throwing a lot of bodies and things weren’t getting called,” said Bears forward Andy Whitton, after the game. “There was a lot of stick play. We needed to move the puck more. In the first they got a quick goal and we didn’t bounce back the way we should have. We can score a lot of goals – that’s one thing this team can do.”

Going into the playoffs, Whitton said having a big crowd in the stands can help the team.

“We do pretty much the same thing. A lot more people watching might get you a little nervous but that’s about it.”

At the other end of town, the Westside Secondary School Thunder won their final regular season after blanking Wellington Heights Secondary School at the Alder Street arena on Monday, February 11.

The win leaves the Thunder with a 2-7-1 record for the season including one overtime.

The Thunder have secured a spot in the playoffs as the number seven team in the standings.

A playdown game between the number seven and eight teams in the standaings will determing which team will enter the quarter final round as the eighth seeded team.

Centre Wellington District High is in first place in the District standings with 17 points and a 8-1-1 record for the season.

The opening round of the District playoffs is scheduled to get underway on Thursday, February 14, and

Friday, February 15.

The bottome two teams will enter a playdown to see who will get the number eight seed in the playoffs.

The championship final is slated for Wednesday, February 27.

