ODSS junior Bears enter District 10 playoffs

February 15, 2019

By Brian Lockhart

The final day of high school basketball had the Orangeville District Secondary School Bears playing two game on Friday, February 8, in the gym at ODSS.

Several game postponements due to bad weather this season meant the schedule had to be finished in a hurry to get games in and the regular season completed in time for the CWOSSA regional championships.

The Bears met Centennial Collegiate from Guelph with a 9:00 a.m. start for their first game of the day.

That game ended with a 64 – 45 loss for the Bears.

Back on the court for a 1:00 p.m. game, the Bears were up against the Guelph Collegiate Gaels.

The Bears had a good start leading by 12 points midway in the second quarter.

At the half the Bears had a 30 – 19 lead.

It was the second half that saw the Bears run into trouble when the Guelph team returned with some aggressive play and closing the gap to four points at the end of the third quarter.

The game was tied 50 – 50 with four minutes left on the clock.

With two minutes left he Gaels took the lead, then went ahead on a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left.

The final was a 63 – 57 win or the Guelph team.

“We played good in the first half, but we gave it up in the second,” said Bears forward Matt Huck after the game. “We were moving the ball good an our fast break was good. “On defence we were playing one-three-on so we were trapping them in the corner and trying to not let them in the inside. When they started coming back we gave up the lead so we were getting nervous.”

The Bears ended the season with a 5 – 8 record and ten points – good for fifth place in the District 10 standings.

The playoffs were tentatively scheduled to take place all on one day as organizers scrambled to get the season completed in time for CWOSSA.

Result were not available at press time.

