Junior C hockey enters quarter-finals

February 15, 2019 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Junior C hockey in Ontario has entered the quarter-final round of playoffs in a round of best-of-seven series to see who will move on the semi-final roun.

In this region, teams are battling it out in the Carruthers Division of the Ontario Junior Hockey League and so far the results have been pretty much what fans expected.

The first place Stayner Siskins are up against the last place Schomberg Cougars.

The Siskins were leading the series 3 – 0, but the Cougars managed to keep it alive with a win on home ice on Monday, February 11.

The Huntsville Otters are taking on the Alliston Hornets in their series.

After winning the first game 3 – 0, the Hornets blanked the Otters 8 – 0 in game two, then had another shut-out in game three leaving the ice with a 3 – 0 win to lead the series 3 – 0 .

The Caledon Golden Hawks, who finished third in the regular season are up 2 -1 in their quarter-final against the sixth place Midland Flyers.

Caledon hammered the Flyers with a 7 – 0 shut-out in game three of that series.

In what will probably be the tightest series of the quarter-final round, the Orillia Terriers are leading 2 -1 in their series against the Penetang Kings.

The two teams were separated by only a single point in the final standings of the regular season with Penetang finishing in the number four spot with Orillia right behind in fifth.

The entire quarter-final round is scheduled to wrap up by this weekend leaving four teams standing to head into the semi-finals.

