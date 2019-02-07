More than just a name change

February 7, 2019 · 0 Comments

WHAT A YEAR it has been for Dufferin’s museum.

Following an eight-month redevelopment project and rebranding as the Museum of Dufferin, the former Dufferin County Museum & Archives, located on Airport Road in Mulmur, held its grand re-opening in August. The focal point was the unveiling of a new ‘Temperance and Temptation’ exhibit, that pays homage to the old Alexandra House hotel that used to sit across from Orangeville Town Hall.

Indeed, between ‘Temperance and Temptation’, ‘True. Grit.’ and the new Corn Flower gallery, situated on the second floor, the facility offers a wide array of content and material to local residents. With a forward-thinking team at the helm, the museum is constantly finding ways to reimagine itself and its exhibits.

With numerous special events and features planned for the spring and summer months, we feel local residents owe it to themselves to take a visit out to the site and truly learn about the community we live in and all of its rich history.

Museum of Dufferin is a true gem of our community. It’s one that we should cherish and support.

