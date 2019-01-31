OGHA Hosts 41st annual Sweetheart Tournament

January 31, 2019 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The arenas in Orangeville were filled all weekend long during the 41rst annual Sweetheart Tournament hosted by the Orangeville Girls Hockey Association.

The Orangeville Tigers were well represented on the ice with 14 Tigers teams entered in competition.

Other teams arrived from around the province making a total of 78 girl’s hockey teams that entered the tournament this year.

The Sweetheart Tournament is named after the original girl’s hockey team in Orangeville. They have since changed their name to the Tigers.

“It all started because of a young girl, Sherri Cronin, she was one of the first Sweetheart players. It was developed in honour of her after she was struck by a car and killed. Jim Cronin, her dad, was one of the first coaches and presidents (of the Hockey Association). It’s called the Sweetheart tournament because that’s the name of the team she played for.”

Around 1200 players took part in the tournament. Over the four days of the tournament around 200 games

will be played.

During the welcoming ceremony on Friday night, the Tigers Novice B team from 2018 were honoured by having their finalist pennant unveiled which now hangs at the Alder Street

arena.

The Novice B team went to the provincials last season going all the way to the final but were edged out in the championship game and brought home a silver.

Saturday events included a skills competition that gave the girls the

opportunity to compete against other players in a series of on-ice skills.

The four day tournament wrapped up on Sunday with the final championship games.

Readers Comments (0)