Senior hockey finishes regular season

January 31, 2019

The Western Ontario Athletic Association Senior hockey league has ended the regular with the final games played on January 26.

The Shelburne Muskies will move into the ‘A’ pool after finishing in the number ten spot in the 14 team league.

At the end of the regular season the Clinton Radars finished as the top team with 41 points and a 20-2 record including two overtime losses.

The Ripley Wolves were close behind with 39 points and a 19-3 record including one overtime loss.

They were followed by the Durham Thundercats, Saugeen Shores Winterhawks and the Mapleton-Minto 81’s.

The League will now split into two separated playoff series. The “AA” pool will pit the top eight teams in playoff action.

The first round will pit Clinton / Tavistock, Ripley / Huron East, Durham / Petrolia, Saugeen Shores / Mapleton Minto.

The ‘AA’ playoffs are scheduled to start on February 19.

In the ‘A’ pool, the first round will star with four teams playing off to advance.

The Muskies and the Tillsonburg Thunder will get a bye in the first round.

The ‘A’ pool playoffs are slated to get underway on February 5.

