For fifth straight year, Orangeville Police tables budget that requires no tax hike

By Mike Baker

It’s another year and another zero percent increase in taxes needed to support the Orangeville Police Service (OPS).

Presented by Staff Sgt. Dave McLagan at last Wednesday’s Orangeville Police Services Board (OPSB) meeting, the budget called for a net spend of just over $8.1 million in 2019. This marks the fifth straight year the local force has toed the line on spending, dating back to 2013.

“In accordance with the Orangeville Police Service’s mission and values, we have built a budget based on continuing to increase the effectiveness of our service delivery model, yet balancing fiscal responsibility,” Staff Sgt. McLagan said. “We have targeted continual development of our staff proficiencies through training and technology and are increasing revenue streams to offset expenditures in growth areas.”

In that regard, this year’s budget requires an increase to revenues of some 17 percent, which OPS staff state will be made up by an expected increase in third-party criminal record checks.

Looking at the numbers, expenses for the year will top out at $9,961,714. That’s a 5.3 percent increase ($503,095) from 2018. To help offset those costs, the local force is projecting revenues of $1,946,967 this year, up $288,958 from 2018.

An overwhelming majority of the budget, some 88 percent, is made up by staff salaries and benefits. The $9 million expense is up $449,179 from 2018, with staff receiving, on average, a 5.2 percent increase. $131,718 has been set aside for building costs, $174,080 for Police Services Board expenses and $720,752 listed as “other expenditures”.

Orangeville Police Chief Wayne Kalinski was pleased to see the local force once again hold the line on spending.

“The primary goal of our budget process remains being focused on the community,” Chief Kalinski said. “We continue to be committed to minimizing the impact on the tax levy, while maintaining or increasing the competencies of our stand alone policing model.”

In what was his first meeting as new board chair of the OPSB, Orangeville Mayor Sandy Brown commended Chief Kalinski and his staff for a job well done in presenting another balanced budget to council.

“This precedent is unheard of in the policing sector,” Mayor Brown said. “Chief Kalinski and the Board continues to be focused on delivering an exceptional level of service while being fiscally responsible to the taxpayers of Orangeville. With this budget that priority continues to be recognized.”

