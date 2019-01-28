Quick Lane Auto and Tire Centre provides full service for all automobiles

By Brian Lockhart

Since opening in October of 2018, Quick Lane Tire and Auto Centre is quickly becoming one of Orangville’s first stop locations for many drivers who need automotive services.

The location was previously an auto shop and when Quick Lane moved in the entire place was refurbished from the auto bays to the customer service area to create a bright, welcoming location for customers and a clean work space for automotive technicians.

Quick Lane is a rapidly expanding franchise with around 900 locations in the U.S. and around 86 locations in Canada. Its parent company, the Ford Motor Company, created the franchise so they could service all makes and models of cars and trucks.

“Quick Lane is their premium way to service all makes all models, in a fast, no appointment necessary kind of way,” explained Quick Lane service manager, Kelly Demetriou. “We are very unique as we are a stand alone store.”

A key feature of Quick Lane’s service is their rapport with customers when it comes to explaining needed repairs on their cars.

“We want to be transparent,” Mr. Demetriou said. “Whether you’re a seasoned mechanic or someone’s family member, we’ve got these big bay windows and you can see right into our shop. Everyone can look in and feel comfortable that we aren’t trying hide anything. We also have something called ‘see it now’ where we take a video on an Ipod and send it to your phone.”

The customer can watch a video taken by an automotive technician that shows their car while the mechanic explains what they are looking at, parts that look good, parts that need replacing and areas that may need to be looked at for future maintenance.

It gives customers an opportunity to see places on their automobile that might be hidden from normal view like that undercarriage that is only visible when the car is on a hoist.

“I have customers who come in and aren’t really vehicule inclined so they don’t understand everything. They ask a question and I show them the video and they can send it to someone else. There’s no pressure. I want to make sure everyone feels comfortable with repairs, I want them to return and I want them to be happy.”

The shop services all makes and models both foreign and domestic and provides the full range of automotive services including custom work on pickup trucks like adding lifts or lowing trucks.

Quick Lane has their own brand of auto parts that carry their own leading industry warranty on parts and labour.

Quick Lane Tire and Auto Centre is located at 670 Riddell Road, in the west end of Orangeville.

