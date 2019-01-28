Orangeville Police investigate weekend fail-to-remain collision

January 28, 2019

Orangeville Police are investigating a fail-to-remain collision that occurred at the intersection of C Line and Diane Drive last Saturday afternoon, Jan. 19.

At about 3:45 p.m., a black Dodge Caravan was struck by a black Cadillac SRX at the intersection of C Line and Diane Drive. There were no injuries and both vehicles could be driven.

The drivers were instructed to attend the Orangeville Police Service to speak with an officer. The driver of the Dodge Caravan showed up but the driver of the Cadillac did not. Further investigation revealed that the licence plates attached to the Cadillac were registered to a different vehicle.

Police are seeking help from the public to identify the driver of the Cadillac, described as male, in his 50’s, with a scruffy long blond/ginger beard. He was wearing a red and yellow jacket and a red winter toque. The licence plate attached to the Cadillac was CBRE275.

Police are asking anyone who has further information regarding the incident to contact Orangeville Police Service or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

Orangeville man gets Chief’s Award

The Orangeville Police Service and Police Services Board have presented David Van Allen with the Chief’s Award Certificate for his efforts in helping an officer who was attempting to arrest an impaired driving suspect, when a friend of the suspect intervened.

On Thursday, October 11, 2018, police received a call regarding a possible impaired driver and were given a description of both vehicle and driver. The vehicle was located and stopped a short time later on Lisa Marie Drive. While placing the male driver under arrest, a female passenger attempted to pull the officer away from the driver. The female proceeded to jump on the back of the officer. Mr. Van Allen assisted the officer by taking control of the female, who was also placed under arrest.

The Chief’s Award Certificate was presented to Mr. Van Allen at the Orangeville Police Services Board meeting at 390 C Line on Wednesday, January 18.

“We are thankful for the actions of Mr. Van Allen in assisting our officer during the incident. This award is a small token of appreciation for his efforts,” said Chief Wayne Kalinski.

Dangerous driving charge rescinded

The Orangeville Police Service has rescinded a charge of dangerous driving laid as a result of an incident in the parking lot of an Orangeville public school.

On Thursday, December 27, 2018 at approximately 5:45 a.m., police received a report of a vehicle being operating dangerously in the parking lot of Princess Elizabeth Public School, at the corner of Clara Street and Elizabeth Street. According to witnesses, at one point the vehicle collided into a fence and two males were observed exiting the vehicle, the driver having changed places with the other male.

The vehicle left the parking lot and travelled north on Clara Street where it was located by police.

As a result of the investigation, impaired driving charges were laid against an 18-year-old Caledon male, and a second 18-year-old Caledon man was charged with dangerous driving. However, further investigation revealed that the second male in fact did not operate the vehicle, and the charge of dangerous driving against Ethan Thomas Grey was subsequently rescinded.

OPP looking for witnesses

Members of the Dufferin OPP Detachment are currently investigating an indecent act reported around the Mono Community Centre last Wednesday between 4 and 5 p.m.

The suspect is described as a black male, with some facial hair and wearing a Toronto Raptors hoodie.

OPP are asking anyone who may have witnessed this event or may have suspect information to contact the Dufferin OPP 1-888-310-1122.

Driver 60km/h over limit

On Thursday, January 17, at about 12:30 a.m.,, an officer from the Dufferin OPP Detachment observed a vehicle travelling westbound on County Road 109 at 140km/h in the 80 km/h zone.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver, a 36-year-old male from Grand Valley, was charged with racing. Upon further investigation the driver was found to have been consuming alcohol and registered an “Alert” on the roadside screening device.

The driver received a seven-day licence suspension and his motor vehicle was seized for seven days as a result of the stunt driving charge and got a three-day driving suspension as a result of the roadside screening device alert. He will appear in Orangeville Court on February 13, 2019.

